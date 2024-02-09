Harris says special counsel report on Biden was "politically motivated"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the special counsel report questioning President Biden's memory, and praised how "on top of it all" he was in responding to the Israel-Hamas war.

The big picture: Harris' defense of her running mate comes amid fallout from Special counsel Robert Hur's report that described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" whose handling of classified documents presented "serious risks to national security."

Driving the news: Harris called Hur's report "gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate," in response to a question from a reporter on Friday.

She invoked what an "intense moment" it was for Biden after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Harris said "the President was in front of and on top of it all ... coordinating and directing leaders who are in charge of America's national security, not to mention our allies around the globe."

"The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts, and clearly politically motivated, gratuitous," she said.

Of note: During a separate briefing Friday, White House spokesperson Ian Sams questioned why Hur's report made "gratuitous" and "inappropriate" characterizations of the president.

Biden also rebuked the special counsel's report Thursday, saying, "I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing."

Catch up quick: Hur did not seek charges after his year-long investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president.

The report concluded that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

It also stated that "Biden's memory also appeared to have significant limitations."

