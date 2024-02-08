NYT Mag on Mark Meadows: "Least trusted man in Washington"

Robert Draper interviewed dozens of people for his 6,800-word, nine-page New York Times Magazine cover story, "How Mark Meadows Became the Least Trusted Man in Washington," about the former Trump chief of staff who could play a key role in prosecutions of his former boss.

Why it matters: Meadows faces charges in Georgia's sprawling racketeering case against former president Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"The possibility that the former president's closest White House aide — a man with unsurpassed access to Trump during the final months of his presidency — might be seeking to wriggle out of further trouble by supplying damning information to prosecutors, and perhaps even testifying against Trump at trial, suggested a seemingly inescapable choice for Meadows: prison time or career suicide," Draper writes.

Zoom in: "Two close associates of the former president acknowledged to me that opinions in [Trumpworld] were sharply divided on the matter of Meadows's fidelity," Draper reports:

"Another Trump confidant conveyed to me the suspicion that Meadows was wearing a wire. In addressing the possibility that his former chief of staff had cut a deal to avoid a prison sentence, Trump confessed uncertainty about the matter on his social media platform, Truth Social, in a way that was most unlike him, posting on Oct. 24: 'Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don't think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?'"

Keep reading (gift link — no paywall).

Go deeper: Special counsel cites Trump's attack on Meadows in bid to resume gag order