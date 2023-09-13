Judge denies Mark Meadows' emergency stay request in Georgia case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks during a forum in November 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' request for an emergency stay in Georgia was rejected, according to a new court filing Wednesday.

Driving the news: Meadows, one of former President Trump's 18 co-defendants in the sweeping election interference case, filed the emergency request on Monday after a judge denied a prior request to move the case to federal court.

A stay request is for a court to stop or suspend a proceeding or trial, according to Cornell's Legal Information Institute.

What's happening: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, or RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer as part of a broader effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Meadows argued that he should be shielded from state charges because his actions were in his capacity as Trump's chief of staff and part of his federal duties, but U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rebuked this claim.

