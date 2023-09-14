Mark Meadows drops bid to move Georgia charges to federal court

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark Meadows in Washington, D.C., in July 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows dropped his bid to move his charges from the Georgia 2020 election racketeering case to federal court on Thursday.

Why it matters: Meadow's withdrawal could preview how similar requests from former President Trump's other 17 co-defendants in the sweeping election interference case may be settled.

It comes days after a judge denied Meadow's requests to move the case and for an emergency stay.

He was charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, or RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer for his alleged actions in a broader effort to overturn Georgia's election results in Trump's favor.

At least four of his fellow co-defendants have also made similar requests:

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark

Georgia state senator Shawn Still

Fake GOP elector Cathy Latham

Former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer

Of note: Trump last week said he "may" ask a judge to move his prosecution on charges in the case to federal court.

The big picture: If one of the requests is granted, it could scuddle Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' intention to prosecute the 19 defendants together.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Thursday that Trump, Meadows and 14 others will not go to trial in October.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell both petitioned the court for speedy trials, which are scheduled to begin on Oct. 23, but McAfee said the others should proceed on a separate schedule. No trial date has been set for the other defendants in the case.

But moving any trials to federal court would require a new jury and would be held in a federal courthouse, so the public's access to proceedings would be significantly limited.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.