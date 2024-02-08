Share on email (opens in new window)

President Joe Biden, appearing via teleconference, and Attorney General Merrick Garland during an event at the White House complex. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The special counsel examining President Biden's handling of classified documents following his vice presidency has completed his investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland told Congressional leaders on Wednesday.

State of play: Garland said in the letter that special counsel Robert Hur submitted his final report to him on Monday and the attorney general vowed that he's "committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible."

The attorney general noted that Hur had "engaged with the White House Counsel's Office and the President's personal counsel to allow comments on the report."

This included a White House review of contents for potential executive privilege that had yet to be completed, according to Garland.

What we're watching: The investigation findings are expected to be released in the coming days.

Biden aides don't expect criminal charges in the case but they believe Hur's report will include embarrassing details — possibly with photos — on how he stored documents, per Axios' Alex Thompson.

The big picture: Garland last year appointed Hur to lead the investigation after the discovery of two sets of classified documents from Biden's time as vice president.

Biden's personal attorneys said they alerted National Archives of the documents after they found them at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a private office space.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more context.