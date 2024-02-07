Senate Democrats strike fast after GOP’s border deal implosion

The Senate is set to vote twice Wednesday on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan — once including the embattled border deal and a second time without it, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has told Democrats.

Why it matters: Republicans will now be forced to decide whether they're willing to move forward on aid for U.S. allies without the border concessions they initially demanded.

The double vote means some Senate Republicans could vote twice in a day to block much-needed help for U.S. allies.

Zoom in: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made clear his support for more aid to Ukraine.

"I think there's enough support to pass the Ukraine and Indo-Pacific and Israel bill in the Senate," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told reporters Tuesday. "The question is, what happens in the House?"

"Based on some of his comments, I think the Speaker actually intends to ultimately take up the Ukraine aid, but it's pretty clear they'd like to keep those separate," Cornyn continued.

How we got here: Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — insisted late last year that any emergency funding packages include border policy changes.