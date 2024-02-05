Snap is latest tech company to slash jobs, laying off 10% of workforce

Evan Spiegel, founder and CEO of Snapchat, speaks in Santa Monica, California, on April 19, 2023. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. will lay off 10% of its full-time staff, or roughly 530 employees, the tech firm said Monday in a regulatory filing.

Why it matters: Unlike other ad-supported tech firms, such as Meta and Google, Snap's stock has not been able to recover from post-pandemic era losses, when the ad market slowed down.

Details: Snap in a statement said the cuts “best position our business to execute on our highest priorities, and to ensure we have the capacity to invest incrementally to support our growth over time.”

The company said it had more than 5,300 employees in its last earnings report.

The firm said it anticipates it will incur roughly $55 million to $75 million in pre-tax charges “primarily consisting of severance and related costs,“ as well as ”other charges, of which $45 million to $55 million are expected to be future cash expenditures.”

The majority of the costs attributed to the changes are expected to be incurred during the first quarter of 2024, Snap Inc. said.

What they're saying: "We are reorganizing our team to reduce hierarchy and promote in-person collaboration,” a Snap spokesperson said.

”We are focused on supporting our departing team members and we are very grateful for their hard work and many contributions to Snap."

Be smart: This is the second major round of cuts for Snap Inc. in the past few years.

The firm laid off 20% of staff amid a different business restructuring in August 2022.

The big picture: More Big Tech companies are pointing to a renewed focus on AI as a justification for layoffs, Axios’ Megan Morrone reports.

Google laid off hundreds of workers in January to focus more on AI.

Salesforce, Duolingo and others have also announced cuts or hiring freezes to focus on AI.

What’s next: Snap Inc. Is expected to report its fourth quarter earnings results on Tuesday.