Snapchat on Thursday will announce that its subscription service, Snapchat+, has reached 4 million paid subscribers in its first year, executives told Axios.

Why it matters: Getting users to pay for social media services that they've grown accustomed to getting for free is not easy.

Snapchat's showing it can work with the right offering at the right price point ($3.99 monthly).

Catch up quick: Snapchat released Snapchat+ in June 2022 as a way to offer its most loyal users access to experimental and pre-released features.

Two months later, more than 1 million users had signed up.

In the time since, Snapchat has added more features to the subscription product, including a first look at its new AI-powered chatbot.

What they're saying: "Since launching the service a year ago, the appetite for it has been incredible and our team is excited to continue driving a rapid cadence of new experiences for our growing subscriber base of more than four million," said Jack Brody, vice president of product at Snapchat.

What's next: Snapchat plans to roll out new features to Snapchat+ subscribers in the coming weeks, including "expressive" chat messages that allow users to match their text with bigger fonts to show more emotion and custom chat colors.

The big picture: Social networks, having reached a point of maturity and facing a slowdown in the ad market, are looking to make more money from subscriptions and licensing, Axios has reported.

Twitter's subscription service launched originally in 2021 and was relaunched under Elon Musk's ownership late last year.

Meta announced its version of a paid verification subscription service in the U.S. earlier this year.

Go deeper: Snapchat debuts subscription product Snapchat+