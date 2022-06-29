Snapchat debuts subscription product

Snapchat on Wednesday confirmed it's debuting a new subscription product called Snapchat+, "a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features" for $3.99 monthly.

Why it matters: Snapchat is using the feature as a way to test new products with a dedicated group of its most loyal fans, instead of on a country-by-country basis.

The new subscription will also expand Snapchat's business, which is mostly dependent on advertising revenue.

While the product isn't expected to meaningfully expand Snapchat's business in the near term, per The Verge, it does allow the company to experiment.

The big picture: Amid privacy changes and a macro-economic slowdown, several tech companies have also begun to experiment with subscriptions, including Meta, Twitter and TikTok.

Details: The new subscription product will be available to all Snapchat users, accessible from their mobile apps.

The company is starting with a set of six new features that allow Snapchat users to customize their experience. Those include a new tool called "Ghost Trails" which allows users to launch more conversations with friends on Snapchat's map feature.

Other exclusive features include a "Rewatch Indicator," which provides more information on how many friends are interested in a user's Snapchat Stories, strings, videos and photos, and the ability for users to pin a best friend.

Snapchat+ will be available at launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Snap Inc. said in a statement.

What's next: The company plans to expand the product more countries over time.