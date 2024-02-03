Scoop: Biden, Harris and Buttigieg to speak at House Democrats' retreat

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be among the speakers at House Democrats' annual retreat next week, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers will use the event, known formally as an "issues conference," to craft their case for retaking the House majority ahead of the 2024 election season.

Driving the news: Harris will open the retreat on Wednesday with an "armchair conversation," according to a letter from House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).

The keynote address from Biden will follow on Thursday.

The event will also include a discussion with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry.

Other panel discussions will center around lowering costs, artificial intelligence and abortion.

Zoom in: On Friday, the last day of the event, multiple senior Biden administration officials will speak about "the implementation of our incredible legislative accomplishments," Aguilar wrote.

They include Buttigieg, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian and Energy Department official Jigar Shah.

What he's saying: The theme of the event is "Finish the Job," Aguilar wrote.

"We will spend the coming days at the Issues Conference discussing our plans to 'Finish the Job' when we are in the majority and will continue to build on the economic progress we have made on behalf of the American people."

Attendees will hear from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee about "our path to reclaiming the majority in 2024" and the Biden campaign about "their efforts to keep the White House and work with us to Finish the Job," he said.

Go deeper: Kamala Harris says she's "scared as heck" Trump may win 2024 election