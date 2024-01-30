Democrats bet big on rematches in 2024 House races

Data: Dave's Redistricting Atlas, The New York Times; Table: Axios Visuals

House Democrats on Monday unveiled their initial list of top candidates in Republican-held or open House seats in 2024 — and the majority have previously served in or run for Congress.

Why it matters: Democrats are wagering their fortunes on national trends in a presidential year they hope will push candidates across the finish line in districts where they fell short last cycle.

Driving the news: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added 17 candidates to their "Red to Blue" program, which provides strategic guidance, training and other resources to non-incumbent Democrats.

A dozen of the candidates ran for their respective seats in 2022 or — in the case of former Reps. Mondaire Jones and Tom Suozzi of New York — previously represented their districts in Congress.

Some lost their 2022 races by fractions of a percentage point, such as Adam Gray of California and Adam Frisch of Colorado, while others lost by decisive margins, such as Michelle Vallejo's 8.5-point loss in Texas.

What they're saying: "Many of the Democrats who ran [in 2022] — and came incredibly close to winning despite the unfavorable cycle — are back in 2024 to finish the job," a DCCC source told Axios, explaining the thinking behind the Red to Blue list.

"These candidates have the experience, knowledge, and campaign infrastructure to do it," the source said.

Another Democratic strategist predicted November will be a "bloodbath" for swing-seat Republicans because they are "weighed down by Donald Trump [and] have to run in blue districts against proven Democratic vote getters who are in many cases also out-fundraising them."

The other side: "No one likes week-old crusty lasagna, but in desperate times you re-serve it while trying to convince your kids it's the greatest meal of their life," said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert.

"The same goes for the DCCC — these candidates were a flop last cycle, and no amount of spin will convince voters they are not too extreme to represent them in Congress."

A GOP strategist noted that candidates who have previously run "already had millions of dollars in negative advertising dropped on them in the previous cycle," adding, "Voters' memory is like a rubber band — it always snaps back."

The intrigue: While most of the "Red to Blue" candidates are either uncontested or heavily favored in their Democratic primary, there is one notable exception.