Mayorkas' fate hangs in balance as GOP holdouts weigh impeachment

The second-ever impeachment of a Cabinet secretary — and the first since 1876 — is likely to hinge on the votes of a few still-undecided House Republican holdouts.

Why it matters: Two storylines have largely dominated the House GOP's time in the majority: its remarkable unity on the border crisis, and its chaotic divisions on just about everything else.

Republicans hope that impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will energize their base and paint a portrait of incompetence and dereliction at the border ahead of the election.

But given the GOP's razor-thin majority — and the questionable standards some experts believe have underpinned the impeachment process — the gamble has the potential to backfire spectacularly.

State of play: The House Homeland Security Committee spent all day debating two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas ahead of a vote expected late Tuesday.

The articles charge Mayorkas with "willfully and systemically" refusing to comply with immigration laws and breaching public trust by knowingly making false statements to Congress.

Mayorkas responded today with a scorching six-page memo touting his agency's sharp increase in migrant deportations since May, efforts to combat criminal trafficking networks and his lifelong respect for law enforcement.

Democrats have locked arms against what many have called a "sham" or "bullsh*t" impeachment, meaning Tuesday night's vote out of committee will likely be along party lines.

What to watch: Where things get interesting is on the House floor, where the Republican conference will have almost no margin for error in a vote expected to be held next week.

"I'm keeping an open mind on it. I want to see what the product of the committee is," Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) told Axios, saying Republicans "haven't found any" evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors yet.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) said he's "not leaning in either direction," while Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) declined to tell Axios how he plans on voting.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) told Punchbowl News he remains a "lean no" on impeaching Mayorkas.

Between the lines: Complicating the House effort is the reality that Senate Republicans are on the verge of reaching a bipartisan agreement on what would be one of the harshest immigration bills of the century.

President Biden is eager and ready to sign the deal — but Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has declared it "dead on arrival" in the House, saying it doesn't go far enough.

Asked today whether he opposes the deal because former President Trump wants to campaign on the border crisis, Johnson called the notion "absurd" — before acknowledging he's spoken to Trump about the issue "at length."

The bottom line: One way or another, Mayorkas' impeachment will not culminate in his removal as DHS secretary, given his inevitable acquittal in the Senate.