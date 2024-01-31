Scoop: Congress tries to address surge of swatting incidents

A Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 10, 2024. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The House's top security official is taking notice of a series of recent swatting incidents targeting member of Congress, offering new guidance to their families and offices on how to address them, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Letters like this are rare – several aides and members of Congress told Axios they have never seen a communication from the sergeant at arms to a congressional spouse — reflecting heightened fears around member safety.

Sources told Axios that the recent swatting incidents have members and their families particularly on edge.

Driving the news: Just in the past week, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) have said police were sent to their homes in apparent hoaxes.

What they're saying: In a letter addressed to congressional spouses, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland wrote that there has been an "increased number" of swatting incidents at members' personal residences.

McFarland said his office "will be planning a virtual conference to discuss swatting with congressional staff," and – at upcoming party retreats – he will "personally be on hand" to discuss security matters with spouses.

The letter, which was also sent to congressional offices, offered tips for preparing for swatting incidents, including creating a plan with U.S. Capitol Police, signing up for the sergeant at arms' residential and cyber security programs and making contact with local law enforcement.

Zoom in: Swatting, McFarland wrote, "typically involves an unknown call placed to 9-1-1 claiming that there is an ongoing emergency, or a violent crime that has occurred."

"In a swatting call, the caller falsely claims that they are a Member or associated with the Member and provides the Member's home address."

The goal of such calls, he said, is to "initiate an emergency response, such as a SWAT team responding to the Member residence, creating a tense and volatile situation."

The backdrop: In addition to Emmer and Brown, multiple lawmakers said they were the target of swatting calls over the holidays.

"[W]hile at dinner with my wife, cowards 'swatted' my home in Naples," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on X. "These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family."

Reps. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said they were also swatted.

The big picture: The incidents come amid a broader spike in threats towards members of Congress since 2016, as well as lingering security fears from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.