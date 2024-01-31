Legendary entertainer Chita Rivera passed away this week at the age of 91.

The big picture: Rivera, who was of Puerto Rican heritage, spent decades on stage and on camera, earning accolades for her many talents. In 2019, the Broadway star was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for a civilian in the U.S.

Rivera performs comedy skits satirizing the television medium on an episode of "The Revlon Revue" on May 5, 1960. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

In this undated photo, Rivera performs as "Anita" in the Broadway musical "West Side Story," a role she originated on Broadway in 1957. Photo: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Rivera with her daughter, Lisa Mordente, while in London on Feb. 6, 1962. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Beatles along with Mike and Bernie Winters hold Rivera during rehearsals for the Blackpool Night Out show on July 19, 1964. Photo: Syndication/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Chita Rivera on "The Carol Burnett Show" on Jan. 24, 1969. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

President Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Rivera in August 2019. Photo: Christy Bowe/ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis via Getty Images

From top left: Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Rivera, Sidney Poitier and Mary Robinson at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in August 2019.

Rivera accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the theatre onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Chita Rivera attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

