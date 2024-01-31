Jan 31, 2024 - World
In photos: The legacy of Broadway star Chita Rivera
Legendary entertainer Chita Rivera passed away this week at the age of 91.
The big picture: Rivera, who was of Puerto Rican heritage, spent decades on stage and on camera, earning accolades for her many talents. In 2019, the Broadway star was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for a civilian in the U.S.
