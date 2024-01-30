Latin America experiments with a shorter workweek

The four-day workweek has received tepid interest in the U.S., but in Latin America one country is giving it a shot, while others are moving to shorten work hours.

Driving the news: The Dominican Republic next month will start a six-month pilot program for a four-day workweek. The program mimics one in the U.K. that resulted in workers' stress levels dropping and job retention rising, according to a report released last year.

It's the first such nationwide effort in Latin America and the Caribbean, and could serve as a regional example.

The big picture: People in Latin America work between 39 and 44 hours a week on average, but some countries allow 48-hour workweeks.

In the U.S., full-time workers average about 42 hours a week, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The International Labor Organization recommends a maximum 40-hour week, arguing working longer usually leads to health issues or accidents at work without increasing productivity.

Details: Under the program, several public and private companies will cut the full-time workweek to 36 hours without reducing pay.

Telecom giant Claro and IMCA, a major construction company, will take part in the program.

A local university will monitor and evaluate the efforts.

The DR's labor ministry says the aim is to "prioritize people to better their health, wellbeing and foster a more sustainable productivity."

Zoom out: Other countries in the region have also started tackling their long working hours.

Last year, Chile began a gradual reduction in the number of hours employers can make people work, from 45 to 40 per week by 2028, and a law in Colombia will cut work hours from 48 to 44 by 2026.

Mexico's Congress is discussing a similar law that would lower the workweek from 44 to 40 hours.

What they're saying: "Since one size does not fit all, it would be great if new workweek policies were to incorporate flexibility" depending on workers' circumstances, says Noemí Enchautegui-de-Jesús, who studies work stressors and disparities at American University in Washington.

She adds that if four-day workweeks were to be adopted in parts of the U.S. as well, "that would benefit Latinx/a/o and Black workers" because many struggle to take time off for things like medical appointments.

Reality check: Latin American economies are highly informal, meaning many people work in unregulated jobs such as tending to street market stalls.

That means the potential benefits of capping work hours might not be felt by a substantial swath of the population.

In the Dominican Republic, for example, the Inter-American Development Bank estimates that 55% of workers are informally employed.

