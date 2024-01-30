Congress ruptures on growing Middle East conflict

A deadly attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan has Congress clashing fiercely over the degree of American involvement in a growing conflict in the Middle East.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has said a response is coming – and lawmakers are trying to shape what it looks like and whether it draws the U.S. fully into a regional war.

Driving the news: President Biden said Sunday that three U.S. service members were killed and many more injured in a drone strike carried out by Iran-backed militant groups based in Iraq and Syria.

It marked a major escalation in a cycle of retaliatory strikes between the U.S. and Iranian-backed militia groups across the Middle East over American support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

Hawkish senior Republicans responded swiftly by criticizing Biden for constraining U.S. targets thus far to Iranian proxies and calling for direct attacks on Iranian forces – including, in some cases, within Iran's borders.

What they're saying: The idea of a direct strike on Iran has been met with fierce bipartisan pushback from some lawmakers.

"My concern here is that people will say things in the 24 hour news environment and then recognize they have a 20-year commitment on the back-end that they aren't prepared to fully execute on," said Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa).

"This isn't a movie," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.). "I'm really concerned [about] these people who are rattling their sabers ... everybody thinks they're General Patton. The bottom line is, this is real life."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), dismissing calls for an attack on Iran from fellow Republicans, told Axios: "Same guys, same note, different place. They play the same song over and over again."

The intrigue: Even Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the hawkish chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wouldn't go as far as some of his Senate Republican counterparts in firmly endorsing an attack inside Iran.

McCaul told Axios the U.S. should go after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq, Syria and Yemen – but that while hitting Iran directly "should be an option on the table, you have to consider all the ramifications of doing that."

Zoom in: Some lawmakers said they want to see more intelligence on the attack before commenting, and members of the House and Senate have requested briefings from the administration.

The House Intelligence Committee is set to receive a pre-planned briefing Tuesday on the Middle East that is expected to include information on the Jordan attack, according to two staffers familiar with the matter.

The big picture: The clash over the administration's response comes amid a broader debate over presidential war powers and whether Biden should be seeking congressional authorization for a growing campaign of airstrikes.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told Axios: "I might lose the vote, but this body ought to vote straight up or down: Are we going to be putting our troops in harm's way? Are we going to fire a missile into Iran?"

"There is a time at which [these strikes] go outside of the point of self-defense. That is a time limited authority, and we are nearing the time at which the president should come to Congress," said Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

The other side: "Oh, please. You can't put the genie back in the bottle," Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said of seeking congressional approval for the strikes.