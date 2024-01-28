3 U.S. service members killed in drone attack in Jordan

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and dozens wounded in a drone strike by a pro-Iranian militia on a U.S. outpost in northeast Jordan overnight, President Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: This is the most serious attack on U.S. forces in the Middle East since the Hamas attack on October 7 and the first such attack in Jordan.

The Hamas attack, and the resulting war with Israel, have marked an escalation of tension and skirmishes in the region, including Houthis targeting ships crossing the Red Sea.

The attack was first reported by CNN.

What they are saying: "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq… and have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said.

Driving the news: U.S. Central Command said in a statement that 25 U.S. soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The attack occurred at an outpost known as Tower 22, located near the Syrian border.

Jonathan Lord, a senior fellow at CNAS and a former Department of Defense official, said the outpost sits at the intersection of the borders of Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

It is key terrain in close proximity to areas the Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia, has seized, Lord said.

The other side: A Jordanian government spokesman claimed the attack was not on a U.S. base in Jordan, but against the al-Tanf base in Syria.

The big picture: The Pentagon said there have been more than 150 attacks on U.S. bases and forces in Syria, Iraq and the Red Sea since Oct. 7.

A strike on U.S. forces in Iraq on Christmas Day resulted in three injuries to service members, including one classified as critical.

President Biden ordered retaliatory strikes on the Kataib Hezbollah, who claimed credit for that attack, on Dec. 26.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from a Jordanian government spokesperson.