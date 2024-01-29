Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Evergrande Group headquarters building in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Liang Xiashun/VCG via Getty Images

China's embattled property firm Evergrande was ordered by a Hong Kong court to liquidate on on Monday morning local time.

Why it matters: The slow-moving problems of Evergrande, once China's largest developer, underscore China's deepening economic woes, which have sent the stock market swooning.

Evergrande's fate could cause further distress in the Chinese property market amid a real estate sales sales slump and bleed into other economic areas — potentially negatively impacting global markets, per Axios' Kate Marino.

Driving the news: Evergrande reported over $300 billion in liabilities in a move that had global market repercussions.

"The hearing has lasted for one and a half years, and the company still has not been able to bring forward a concrete restructuring proposal," Justice Linda Chan said in her winding up order, per the South China Morning Post.

"I think it is the time for the court to say enough is enough."

What's next: A liquidator will be appointed.

Go deeper: China's property market crisis, in one chart