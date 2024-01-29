2 hours ago - Business
Hong Kong judge orders property giant Evergrande to liquidate
China's embattled property firm Evergrande was ordered by a Hong Kong court to liquidate on on Monday morning local time.
Why it matters: The slow-moving problems of Evergrande, once China's largest developer, underscore China's deepening economic woes, which have sent the stock market swooning.
- Evergrande's fate could cause further distress in the Chinese property market amid a real estate sales sales slump and bleed into other economic areas — potentially negatively impacting global markets, per Axios' Kate Marino.
Driving the news: Evergrande reported over $300 billion in liabilities in a move that had global market repercussions.
- "The hearing has lasted for one and a half years, and the company still has not been able to bring forward a concrete restructuring proposal," Justice Linda Chan said in her winding up order, per the South China Morning Post.
- "I think it is the time for the court to say enough is enough."
What's next: A liquidator will be appointed.
Go deeper: China's property market crisis, in one chart