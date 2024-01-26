Poll: Majority wouldn't vote for candidate over 80 or person charged with crime

A majority of voters would not cast a ballot for a presidential candidate in their 80s or one charged with a felony, according to Gallup data released Friday.

Why it matters: President Biden, 81, falls into that first category and GOP frontrunner former President Trump falls into the latter, which could leave voters facing a difficult decision come November.

While Biden' age has been a big theme of the 2024 campaign, if Trump, 77, wins the presidency he'd also be the oldest person ever to be inaugurated.

He currently faces 91 felony counts across four criminal cases.

By the numbers: Asked if one's political party nominated a generally qualified person for president who happened to be over the age of 80, 66% of those polled said they would not vote for that candidate, and 31% said they would.

Meanwhile, 66% said they would not vote for a candidate charged with a felony, and 29% said they would.

If a candidate has been convicted of a felony by a jury, 70% said they would not vote for that person, and 23% said they would.

Details: The figures calculated in Gallup's latest poll on the qualifications of presidential candidates are percentages of the U.S. public.

Methodology: Results for the Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted January 1-21, with a random sample of 1,011 adults in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Go deeper: Poll: Many Americans expect election-related violence over future losses