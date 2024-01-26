Poll: Majority wouldn't vote for candidate over 80 or person charged with crime
A majority of voters would not cast a ballot for a presidential candidate in their 80s or one charged with a felony, according to Gallup data released Friday.
Why it matters: President Biden, 81, falls into that first category and GOP frontrunner former President Trump falls into the latter, which could leave voters facing a difficult decision come November.
- While Biden' age has been a big theme of the 2024 campaign, if Trump, 77, wins the presidency he'd also be the oldest person ever to be inaugurated.
- He currently faces 91 felony counts across four criminal cases.
By the numbers: Asked if one's political party nominated a generally qualified person for president who happened to be over the age of 80, 66% of those polled said they would not vote for that candidate, and 31% said they would.
Meanwhile, 66% said they would not vote for a candidate charged with a felony, and 29% said they would.
- If a candidate has been convicted of a felony by a jury, 70% said they would not vote for that person, and 23% said they would.
Details: The figures calculated in Gallup's latest poll on the qualifications of presidential candidates are percentages of the U.S. public.
Methodology: Results for the Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted January 1-21, with a random sample of 1,011 adults in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.
