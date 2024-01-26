A Utah bill that would ban transgender people's access to public restrooms and locker rooms is poised to be signed into law.

The latest: H.B. 257 received final passage in the Utah House on Friday in a 58-16 vote largely along party lines. It will now head to the governor's desk for his signature.

Details: The restrictions for transgender people would also apply to sex-segregated locker rooms and showers in public facilities and K-12 schools unless their gender identity matches their birth certificate.

The bill would also direct government entities to include a certain number of single-occupant restrooms and locker rooms in new buildings.

The quick-moving bill, co-sponsored by state Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) and state Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), was first made public about two weeks ago.

As state lawmakers weighed potential constitutional challenges, the bill went through several iterations before passing in both chambers.

Of note: A spokesperson for Cox would not confirm on Friday if he planned to sign the bill.

The big picture: It's the latest measure from the Republican-controlled state Legislature that would further restrict the rights of transgender Utahns by prohibiting them from entering certain public facilities.

In 2016, North Carolina became the first state in the nation to ban transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity. States like Idaho, Iowa and Arkansas have passed similar bills.

What they're saying: Utah Senate President Stuart Adams on Friday told reporters the bill "has very little to do with the trans community," maintaining the intent was to protect women.

Utah Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates have said the bill wrongfully targets transgender Utahns.

"We still hold the position that transgender Americans have the freedom and liberty to access facilities within public spaces," according to a statement from the LGBTQ+ civil rights group Equality Utah. "We are sorry for the fear and distress that many within the community are experiencing as they read these bills."

"We will continue meeting with lawmakers throughout the session to advocate on their behalf."

Catch up quick: Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox in 2022 vetoed a bill that aimed to ban transgender girls from competing in school sports that align with their gender identity.

His veto was quickly overridden by the state Legislature.

The following year, Cox signed an even more restrictive bill into law that prohibited gender-affirming care for most transgender youth.

