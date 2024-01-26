Hunter Biden associate says president "never involved" in business dealings

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) (R) looks on as Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) delivers remarks. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker told Congress on Friday that President Biden "while in office or as a private citizen — was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued."

Why it matters: House Republicans continue to investigate links between Biden and his son's foreign business dealings as part of an impeachment inquiry, which the House voted for last month.

"To be clear, President Biden - while in office or as a private citizen - was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued," Walker told the House Oversight and House Judiciary committee during a closed-door deposition, according to his opening statement obtained by Axios.

"Any statement to the contrary is simply false," he added.

What he's saying: In his statement, Walker defended Hunter Biden's character and insisted that Hunter always "made sure there was always a clear boundary between any business and his father," according to the statement submitted to the record.

Walker also challenged Republican motives.

"Based on what has transpired through this inquiry to date, I am very concerned that what I say here today may be taken out of context to further a political objective, rather than to discover the truth," he said.

The big picture: House Republicans, led by Oversight Chair James Comer, have sought to tie the president to Hunter's foreign business dealings.