Hunter Biden associate says president "never involved" in business dealings

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) (R) looks on as Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) delivers remarks during a Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr." on Capitol Hill

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) (R) looks on as Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) delivers remarks. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker told Congress on Friday that President Biden "while in office or as a private citizen — was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued."

Why it matters: House Republicans continue to investigate links between Biden and his son's foreign business dealings as part of an impeachment inquiry, which the House voted for last month.

  • "To be clear, President Biden - while in office or as a private citizen - was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued," Walker told the House Oversight and House Judiciary committee during a closed-door deposition, according to his opening statement obtained by Axios.
  • "Any statement to the contrary is simply false," he added.

What he's saying: In his statement, Walker defended Hunter Biden's character and insisted that Hunter always "made sure there was always a clear boundary between any business and his father," according to the statement submitted to the record.

  • Walker also challenged Republican motives.
  • "Based on what has transpired through this inquiry to date, I am very concerned that what I say here today may be taken out of context to further a political objective, rather than to discover the truth," he said.

The big picture: House Republicans, led by Oversight Chair James Comer, have sought to tie the president to Hunter's foreign business dealings.

