The campaign of Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday night it had collected the 3,000 signatures required to get his name on the ballot in New Hampshire.

Why it matters: Kennedy's campaign said in an emailed statement this was enough signatures "to take on the likely candidates Presidents Biden and Trump in the general election" in the state.

New Hampshire is the second U.S. state where the member of the Democratic political Kennedy dynasty has qualified to get his name on the ballot after Utah, his campaign noted.

Flashback: Kennedy's campaign successfully sued Utah in federal court in December to have the state's original Jan. 8 date for 1,000 verified signatures to qualify for the ballot declared unconstitutional and have the deadline extended until March 5.

