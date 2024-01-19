Trump edges out Nikki Haley for Tim Scott’s endorsement

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks during the NBC News GOP primary debate in Miami, Fla., on Nov. 8. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is planning to endorse former President Trump at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The expected move by the former GOP presidential hopeful comes after Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley fought for Scott's endorsement ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

It's a blow to Haley, a fellow South Carolina Republican, who is hoping to catch Trump in 2024's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday and break his momentum following a dominant win at the Iowa caucuses.

The big picture: Scott, who Haley appointed to the Senate when she was governor, is the latest prominent Republican to get behind Trump after his 30-point win in Iowa.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Trump's rival in the 2016 primary, also endorsed the former president after Iowa.

Other former GOP presidential hopefuls, including Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, have all also backed Trump this month.

The New York Times first reported on Scott's plans.

Zoom in: Scott said in November when he suspended his campaign that he was not going to make an immediate endorsement.

"The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse," he said in November.

What they're saying: "Interesting that Trump's lining up with all the Washington insiders when he claimed he wanted to drain the swamp," a spokesperson for Haley said in a statement.

"But the fellas are gonna do what the fellas are gonna do."

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.