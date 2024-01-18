Scoop: Trump and Haley battle for Tim Scott endorsement

Former President Trump and Nikki Haley both called former rival Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) this week in an effort to win his endorsement ahead of the New Hampshire primary, a person familiar with the calls told Axios.

Why it matters: An endorsement ahead of Tuesday's primary could help Haley, the former governor of Scott's home state, catch Trump in the make-or-break contest. A Trump endorsement would further the GOP's consolidation behind the runaway favorite.

Driving the news: Trump's call to Scott, which was first reported by CNN, came soon after Monday's Iowa caucuses, while Haley's call came on Wednesday, according to the same source.

Scott and Haley did not connect by phone but they have texted each other since.

Fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has endorsed Trump, has also privately pushed Scott to back Trump sooner rather than later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who reached out to Scott soon after the senator dropped out of the presidential contest in November, has not called him this week.

A spokesperson for Scott declined to comment.

The intrigue: Haley, who appointed Scott to the Senate when she was governor in 2013, did not call Scott in the month after he dropped out, as Politico first reported.

Scott hasn't yet made a decision on an endorsement but could endorse before next Tuesday's primary, according to someone familiar with his thinking.

Scott's endorsement could have an impact on the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24 — but if Trump dominates the New Hampshire contest next week, the race could be over well before then.

Zoom in: Scott could give a boost to either Haley or Trump in New Hampshire.

While it was never his strongest state in the primary, polls often reflected broad approval and likability.

Zoom out: Prominent Republicans are rallying behind Trump in the wake of his dominant 30-point victory in Iowa, stressing the need to unite the GOP.