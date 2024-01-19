In photos: Anti-abortion activists join March for Life in snow-covered D.C.

Anti-abortion activists hold signs at the annual March for Life rally on the National Mall on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered at the snow-covered National Mall in Washington D.C. Friday for the annual March for Life.

The big picture: The rally, which is the second since Roe v. Wade was overturned, comes as Republicans wrestle with anti-abortion initiatives after losing a series of ballot measures.

The upcoming presidential election could be heavily influenced by abortion politics, with candidates expected to use the issue as a rallying call to turn out voters.

Driving the news: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) spoke at the rally, encouraging the opponents of abortion rights to "be encouraged" and "press on" in hopes that together they can "make this great difference."

"We can stand with every woman for every child, and we can truly build a culture that cherishes and protects life," he said.

Johnson added that he himself was the product of an unplanned pregnancy, and that his parents who were teens at the time, "chose life."

Zoom out: As lawmakers in the House are dueling over funding the government, Republicans under Johnson's leadership are pushing a pair of symbolic bills they said would protect pregnant women's rights, Axios' Victoria Knight reports.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the bills would further erode abortion access and are a prelude to a nationwide abortion ban.

Members of the white nationalist and neo-fascist hate group Patriot Front attend March for Life on Jan. 19 in a snow-covered Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Amid snow and freezing temperatures, attendees gathered at the annual march that marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court's now overturned 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion in all 50 states. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol is covered in snow as anti-abortion activists gather for annual March for Life at the National Mall on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

A man wearing a March for Life beanie attends the rally on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Signs bearing anti-abortion phrases are seen at the March for Life rally on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Thousands of people, bundled in coats and beanies, participated in the rally despite the freezing temperatures and snowy conditions on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Go deeper: Roe anniversary reheats abortion wars