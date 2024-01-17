Skip to main content
U.S. re-designates Houthis as foreign terrorist organization

A screenshot captured from a video shows a cargo ship co-owned by an Israeli company being attacked by Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen in the Red Sea in November. Photo: Houthis Media Center/Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Wednesday designated Yemen's Houthi rebels a foreign terrorist organization in response to their dozens of attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The big picture: The reinstating of the designation follows U.S. military intervention in the region as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue their attacks on vessels, hampering international shipping routes and supply chains.

Flashback: Shortly after taking office, President Biden removed the Trump administration's designation of the Houthi rebels as terrorists, arguing it hampered humanitarian assistance to people in Yemen.

Context: Millions of Yemenis have been displaced and are at risk of acute hunger due to fighting between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

State of play: The U.S. and U.K. last week conducted airstrikes against the Houthis in response to the group's attacks, but the Houthis conducted retaliatory strikes.

  • A missile fired by the Houthis struck a U.S.-owned ship near the coast of Yemen.

Of note: On Tuesday, U.S. Navy SEALs seized a cache of Iranian-supplied missile parts and other weaponry bound for the rebel group.

