U.S. re-designates Houthis as foreign terrorist organization
The Biden administration on Wednesday designated Yemen's Houthi rebels a foreign terrorist organization in response to their dozens of attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
The big picture: The reinstating of the designation follows U.S. military intervention in the region as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue their attacks on vessels, hampering international shipping routes and supply chains.
- That's despite the Biden administration launching an international coalition of countries aimed at deterring the rebel group, which said it began the attacks in October in protest against the Israel-Hamas war.
- The attacks have fueled concerns that tensions heightened by the war could boil over into a larger regional conflict.
Flashback: Shortly after taking office, President Biden removed the Trump administration's designation of the Houthi rebels as terrorists, arguing it hampered humanitarian assistance to people in Yemen.
Context: Millions of Yemenis have been displaced and are at risk of acute hunger due to fighting between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
State of play: The U.S. and U.K. last week conducted airstrikes against the Houthis in response to the group's attacks, but the Houthis conducted retaliatory strikes.
- A missile fired by the Houthis struck a U.S.-owned ship near the coast of Yemen.
Of note: On Tuesday, U.S. Navy SEALs seized a cache of Iranian-supplied missile parts and other weaponry bound for the rebel group.
Go deeper: What to know about Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Red Sea conflict