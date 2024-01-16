U.S. military seized Iranian weapons meant for Houthis

U.S. Central Command handout for seizure of weapons bound for Yemen's Houthis. Photo: CENTCOM/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

U.S. Navy SEALs seized a cache of Iranian-supplied missile parts and other weaponry bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels, U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Search and rescue operations are ongoing for two Navy SEALs who went missing during the mission, CENTCOM said.

"We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in the press release.

The big picture: The weapons were seized on Jan. 11 in international waters off the coast of Somalia, CENTCOM said.

The seizure included "propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components," it added.

An initial analysis indicated that these weapons and parts have been used by the Houthis to conduct their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, per the release.

"This is the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons (ACW) to the Houthis since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023," the statement noted.

Zoom out: The Houthis have conducted dozens of attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea since last fall.

The U.S. and U.K. carried out airstrikes last week against the Houthis after the group continued the assaults.

The Houthis' attacks have hampered international shipping routes and fueled fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

What they're saying: "It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis," Kurilla said. "This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region."