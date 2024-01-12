U.S.-led coalition strikes Houthis in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi fighters' attack the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea coast off Hodeidah in November. Photo: Screengrab/Houthi Movement via Getty Images

The U.S. and a coalition that included the U.K. conducted airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday after the group defied repeated warnings to halt its attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, President Biden said.

Details: Biden said in a statement that at his direction the coalition of military forces that also included Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and Bahrain, "successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways."

Driving the news: Biden said the strikes were in direct response to the "unprecedented Houthi attacks against international shipping vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship missiles for the first time in history."

The Houthis have launched more than two dozen attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November, severely hampering the freedom of navigation in one of the world's main commercial shipping routes.

What he's saying: "These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," Biden said.

"More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy," he added.

"More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea—which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times. And on January 9, Houthis launched their largest attack to date—directly targeting American ships."

Between the lines: The Biden administration had been considering taking military action against the Houthis for weeks, but President Biden had been hesitant to do so partly because of concerns it could drag the U.S. further into the crisis militarily and fears it could hurt the Yemen peace process.

Instead, the administration focused on building an international coalition of countries and a multinational naval task force aimed at trying to deter the rebel group.

But the Houthis have continued their attacks, including on Tuesday when the rebels launched their largest drone and missile attack so far as commercial ships were passing through the Red Sea area.

The big picture: The strike comes after the UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution demanding the Houthis halt their attacks.

A spokesperson for the Houthi rebels said in a statement that the airstrikes hit the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

The other side: Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi leader on Thursday said in a televised address that "any American attack [would] not remain without a response".

He vowed that the response would "be greater" than its attack on Tuesday .

The Houthis have said they began the attacks in an effort to get the Israeli military to halt its offensive in Gaza, which began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

What we're watching: "These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes," Biden said.

"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.