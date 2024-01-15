29 mins ago - World
Houthi rebels fire missile at U.S.-owned ship
A missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship near the coast of Yemen on Monday, U.S. Central Command said.
The big picture: The move comes after the U.S. and U.K. conducted airstrikes against the Houthis last week in response to the group's attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
- The escalations and growing U.S. military involvement come amid fears that tensions heightened by the Israel-Hamas war could turn into a larger regional conflict.
- The Houthi attacks have also snarled supply chains as major shipping companies avoid the region.
Driving the news: The vessel that was hit Monday was the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged container ship, CENTCOM said.
- No injuries or significant damage were reported and the ship is continuing its journey.
Of note: Monday's attack comes less than a day after another cruise missile was fired by the rebels toward a U.S. warship, which was operating in the southern Red Sea, the Central Command said in a news release Sunday.
- The missile was shot down by a U.S. fighter aircraft.
