Houthi rebels fire missile at U.S.-owned ship

Members of different tribes stage a protest against United States' attacks on Yemen's Houthis on Jan. 14. Photo: Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images

A missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship near the coast of Yemen on Monday, U.S. Central Command said.

The big picture: The move comes after the U.S. and U.K. conducted airstrikes against the Houthis last week in response to the group's attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The escalations and growing U.S. military involvement come amid fears that tensions heightened by the Israel-Hamas war could turn into a larger regional conflict.

The Houthi attacks have also snarled supply chains as major shipping companies avoid the region.

Driving the news: The vessel that was hit Monday was the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged container ship, CENTCOM said.

No injuries or significant damage were reported and the ship is continuing its journey.

Of note: Monday's attack comes less than a day after another cruise missile was fired by the rebels toward a U.S. warship, which was operating in the southern Red Sea, the Central Command said in a news release Sunday.

The missile was shot down by a U.S. fighter aircraft.

