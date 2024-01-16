President Biden called former President Trump after his Iowa caucuses win Monday the "clear" Republican primary frontrunner, saying in a donations appeal "this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans."

Why it matters: The president's comments build on his efforts to rally his party for a fight against "MAGA extremism," as most polls show a tight race between Biden and Trump — whose Iowa win was called by AP and other outlets some 30 minutes after voting began in the first-in-the nation caucuses.

Biden has been struggling in approval ratings, particularly on the state of the U.S. economy.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll on Sunday showed Trump polling well ahead of Republican presidential rivals in popularity, but only 33% of those surveyed approved of Biden's performance — the lowest since George W. Bush from 2006-2008.

What he's saying: "Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point," Biden said in a post to X.

"But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow. So if you're with us, chip in now," he added, linking to his campaign site.

More from Axios:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more context.