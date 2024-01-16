42 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Photos: Iowa voters show up to caucus in frigid temperatures
Iowa voters braved frigid temperatures across the state to gather for the 2024 GOP presidential caucuses.
The big picture: Anything but a big win for former President Trump would be a shock, so the real drama may come from the fight for second place between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.
By the numbers: There are more than 1,600 Republican caucus sites in Iowa this year, per NPR.
