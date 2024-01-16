Photos: Iowa voters show up to caucus in frigid temperatures

John Masolini of Des Moines, Iowa, sports an eclectic outfit as he prepares to support former President Trump on Monday. Donald Trump Jr. signed his Trump button earlier in Ankeny. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Iowa voters braved frigid temperatures across the state to gather for the 2024 GOP presidential caucuses.

The big picture: Anything but a big win for former President Trump would be a shock, so the real drama may come from the fight for second place between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

By the numbers: There are more than 1,600 Republican caucus sites in Iowa this year, per NPR.

Voters file into the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, where organizers try to get voters seated by precinct. Photo: Sophia Cai/Axios

Vivek Ramaswamy greets a first-time caucusgoer and her family in Clive, Iowa. Family members told Axios they like Ramaswamy a lot but think Ron DeSantis is a more viable candidate. Photo: Sophia Cai/Axios

While not a voter, Ziv Gedzelman of NYC, 15, says he flew to Des Moines to volunteer for Nikki Haley. He says he's become interested in politics and wanted to come to Iowa where it's a "different environment" and more conservative. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Kevin Yearington of Des Moines says this is his first time caucusing, and he is volunteering as a caucus captain for Trump. His primary reasons for supporting the former president are getting the economy "back on track," lowering gas prices and securing the border. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Supporters of Nikki Haley gather at Franklin Jr. High in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

