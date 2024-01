Supporters of Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo attend an inauguration ceremony at Constitution Square in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo: Luis Echeverría/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chaos and delays marked the inauguration of new Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo, who has vowed to root out corruption.

The big picture: Arévalo wasn't sworn in until just after midnight on Monday — nine hours after he was set to assume the presidency. The chaotic inauguration signals what is expected to be a bumpy road ahead for the new president.

Arévalo and Vice President Karin Herrera wave during their inauguration ceremony on Monday. Photo: Luis Echeverría/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arévalo has vowed to end corruption in Guatemala but has faced an uphill battle since his shock victory in August. The attorney general's office has launched multiple investigations and successfully pushed for his party, Movimiento Semilla, to lose its certification. An appeal is pending. Photo: Luis Echeverría/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arévalo supporters wave a Guatemalan flag. The president has received major support from the country's Indigenous community, whom he has vowed to protect. Photo: Luis Echeverría/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fireworks go off behind the National Palace in Guatemala City during Arévalo's inauguration. Photo: Luis Echeverría/Bloomberg via Getty Images

From left: Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, and Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, take a selfie at Arévalo's inauguration in Guatemala City on Monday.

The new president of the Guatemalan Congress, Samuel Pérez Álvarez, applauds before Arévalo's swearing-in. Pérez Álvarez, a member of Movimiento Semilla, was elected to the head of the congress on Sunday night, which helped clear the way for the inauguration to go forward after a nine-hour delay. Photo: Johan Ordóñez/AFP via Getty Images

Arévalo supporters march in his support on Sunday in Guatemala City. Photo: Camilo Freedman/picture alliance via Getty Images

Protests calling for Arévalo's inauguration turned contentious on Monday after lawmakers delayed it for nine hours. Arévalo has faced multiple legal maneuvers against him by establishment politicians. He has vowed to root out corruption. Photo: Camilo Freedman/picture alliance via Getty Images

Lawmakers argue amid the tactics to delay Arévalo's inauguration on Monday in Guatemala City. Photo: María José Bonilla/AFP via Getty Images