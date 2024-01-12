Supporters of President Trump storm the U.S. Capitol building. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Maryland elections board official resigned after the FBI arrested him on charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot this week.

The big picture: The Maryland State Board Elections chair confirmed Thursday he accepted the resignation of the Republican official, Carlos Ayala, who's accused of climbing a police barricade and "jabbing a flag and flagpole" at a U.S. Capitol Police officer while also urging a police line defending the complex to "join us."

A man whom prosecutors identified as Carlos Ayala allegedly encouraging officers to "Join us!" Photo: Via Justice Department

State of play: Ayala, of Salisbury, Md., was charged on Tuesday with civil disorder, a felony and related misdemeanor offenses, per a Department of Justice statement.

"Ayala was identified as among a group of rioters illegally gathered on restricted Capitol grounds near the scaffolding erected for the upcoming Inauguration," the DOJ alleges.

"Ayala wore a sweatshirt hood cinched tightly around his head, a grey 3M-style painter's mask with large filters on each cheek, and, at times, carried a distinctive black and white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole bearing the words 'We the People' and 'DEFEND.' Featured prominently on the flag was an image of an M-16-style rifle."

Flashback: The 52-year-old had been unanimously confirmed last March by the Maryland Senate to serve on the Board of Elections, which oversees most all functions for elections, the Washington Post notes.

