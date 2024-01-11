Harvard Jewish students sue university over antisemitism

Students on the Harvard University campus on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo: Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A group of Harvard students is suing the university for "a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment. "

Driving the news: The students claim the university has violated Title VI, selectively enforced its policies to avoid protecting Jewish students from harassment and hired professors who support anti-Jewish violence, per the complaint filed Wednesday.

A Harvard spokesperson told Axios the university does not have comment on the pending litigation.

The big picture: The lawsuit comes a week after Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned after a contentious Congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Universities have struggled with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, as antisemitic and anti-Muslim threats on campuses have skyrocketed.

Separately, the Department of Education also launched an investigation into Harvard University in November over alleged incidents of discrimination.

Zoom in: "Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel," the students' complaint states.

The students are seeking the termination of deans and professors, among others; suspension or expulsion of students; required antisemitism training for Harvard community members; and payment for damages for lost or diminished educational opportunities.

They are also seeking injunctive relief under Title VI.

Go deeper: Israel-Hamas war tensions at colleges throws Title VI into spotlight