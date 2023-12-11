Antisemitic incidents surge 337% since start of Hamas-Israel war: ADL

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have surged at an unprecedented rate since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to an Anti-Defamation League report released Monday.

Driving the news: Such reported incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism increased by 337% since the same time last year, reaching the highest number during any two-month period since ADL began tracking in 1979, per preliminary data.

By the numbers: Between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, ADL recorded a total of 2,031 antisemitic incidents.

That's up from 465 incidents during the same period in 2022.

There were 40 incidents of physical assault, 337 incidents of vandalism and 749 incidents of verbal or written harassment, per the report.

Meanwhile, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization received 2,171 complaints, including reported bias incidents, over the past two months, per data the group released last week.

That marks a 172% increase over a similar two-month period last year.

The big picture: Both the ADL and CAIR have warned of an uptick in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims since Oct. 7, with tensions particularly high on college campuses.

What they're saying: "This terrifying pattern of antisemitic attacks has been relentless since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, with no signs of diminishing," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

"The lid to the sewers is off, and Jewish communities all across the country are being inundated with hate," he added.

"It's staggering to see this kind of spike in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate in less than two months," CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said in a statement.

"Far too many people and institutions have spent the past two months weaponizing Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias to both justify the ongoing violence against Palestinians in Gaza and silence supporters of Palestinian human rights here in America," Saylor continued.

