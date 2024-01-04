Jan 3, 2024 - Politics & Policy
Scoop: Zients plans morale booster for White House staff
White House chief of staff Jeff Zients is throwing an off-campus party for hundreds of Biden staffers to celebrate their last three years — and steel the team for the final sprint ahead of the election, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Zients, a millionaire former businessman, knows that White House staff have a grueling year ahead of them. He's using his personal funds to convey appreciation for Biden aides who spend most of their waking hours at work.
- The invite was emailed Wednesday evening to hundreds of aides and officials who work in the executive office of the president, according to a copy viewed by Axios.
- "To ensure we are able to include as many staff as possible, this invitation is non-transferrable and does not include a guest," Zients wrote.
- The party will be held later in the month at a private venue in Northern Virginia.
Between the lines: After the first two years of COVID-19 precautions, Zients has moved to restore a sense of normalcy to the White House.
- He opened up the White House mess for in-person dining and he has hosted happy hours in his corner office.
- The White House is a hive of in-person work in a federal government in which many employees have been reluctant to return to the workplace.
- Zients has been pressing Cabinet secretaries to break their staffs' stubborn work-from-home habits.
Flashback: Zients threw a similar party when he was the head of the National Economic Council at the end of the Obama administration.