"Utterly hammered": Epstein document release crashes major websites

Donald Trump and now-wife Melania, Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Feb. 12, 2000. Photo: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

A traffic boost to major websites hosting the newly unsealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein led to hours-long outages on Wednesday. Why it matters: The surge, which overloaded websites such as DocumentCloud and CourtListener, underscores the enduring and widespread public interest around Epstein.

The late financier and convicted sex offender's network of associates included some of the most powerful people in the world.

Driving the news: "We are getting utterly hammered by the Epstein docs and are working on a fix," the Free Law Project, a nonprofit that runs CourtListener — a site that provides free access to court records — wrote on X.

The group apologized for the problems, but as of Thursday afternoon, appeared to still be experiencing technical issues.

Meanwhile, DocumentCloud also apologized for the hours-long outage on its website, which stretched into Thursday morning, citing "large interest" in the files.

"We ended up serving 62 TB of documents yesterday," the service said on X, noting it experienced "about 7x usual search volume."

A spokesperson for DocumentCloud told Axios that 3.62 million people had viewed the documents, and that the high volume of searches for keywords, such as names, caused the servers to crash.

PACER, a government site that hosts federal court documents, also crashed, per Vice.

Details: The Free Law Project told Axios its service was "partially out" for about an hour as a result of the surge.

"Despite a huge architectural overhaul we did last year to deal with this problem, we still had some issues serving the Epstein documents," said executive director Mike Lissner.

Calling the traffic "off the charts," Lissner noted CourtListener has handled other viral documents "without issue," including indictments of former President Trump.

The Epstein-related pages have gotten 6.5 million page views as of Friday afternoon, per Lissner.

CourtListener downloads between July and January. Provided by The Free Law Project.

Catch up quick: On Wednesday evening, a federal judge in New York unsealed documents in a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime conspirator who in 2022 was sentenced to two decades in prison for helping him sexually abuse girls.

Zoom in: The hotly anticipated documents included a raft of high-profile names, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Trump.

However, a person appearing in the records does not mean they are accused of illegality. Dozens of people are named, including witnesses, victims and others connected to the Maxwell suit.

Many of those named were also already known to be connected to Epstein, leaving interested readers with little new information to pore over.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information from The Free Law Project.