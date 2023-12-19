Judge orders documents naming Jeffrey Epstein associates to be unsealed

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on March 15, 2005, in New York City. Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The names of dozens of Jeffrey Epstein associates could be made public next month after a federal judge on Monday ordered an array of court documents to be unsealed.

The big picture: The documents are a part of a settled civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking and other charges for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The civil lawsuit in question, settled in 2017, was brought by Virginia Giuffre. She accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse. Terms of the settlement were not made public.

Driving the news: Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York set a Jan. 1 release date for more than 150 names associated with the lawsuit, per the order.

Where it stands: The court is allowing anyone who may be named in the documents to file an appeal before the documents are released.

The judge noted, however, some have given media interviews, making the information public.

