Trump shares word cloud on "revenge" and "dictatorship"

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 19. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to share a word cloud poll that featured the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him.

Driving the news: The word cloud comes from a J.L. Partners survey for the Daily Mail that asked 1,000 likely voters and asked them to use one word to describe what both Trump and President Biden want out of a second term.

  • Trump shared his word cloud in an uncaptioned Truth Social post, which prominently featured words like "revenge," "power, "economy" and "dictatorship" in large, brightly colored letters.
  • Biden's word cloud prominently featured words like "nothing," "economy," "democracy" and "peace."

The big picture: Trump stoked controversy earlier this month when he quipped during a town hall event with Sean Hannity that he would not be a "dictator" if elected in 2024 "other than day one."

Zoom out: Trump remains the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential primary campaign.

