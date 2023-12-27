Trump shares word cloud on "revenge" and "dictatorship"

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 19. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to share a word cloud poll that featured the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him.

Driving the news: The word cloud comes from a J.L. Partners survey for the Daily Mail that asked 1,000 likely voters and asked them to use one word to describe what both Trump and President Biden want out of a second term.

Trump shared his word cloud in an uncaptioned Truth Social post, which prominently featured words like "revenge," "power, "economy" and "dictatorship" in large, brightly colored letters.

Biden's word cloud prominently featured words like "nothing," "economy," "democracy" and "peace."

The big picture: Trump stoked controversy earlier this month when he quipped during a town hall event with Sean Hannity that he would not be a "dictator" if elected in 2024 "other than day one."

The former president's plans for a second term reportedly include a dramatic expansion of federal power, including presidential power.

Trump's rhetoric in recent months — including describing political enemies as "vermin" and saying undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" — has been compared to that of fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Zoom out: Trump remains the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential primary campaign.