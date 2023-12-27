29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump shares word cloud on "revenge" and "dictatorship"
Former President Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to share a word cloud poll that featured the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him.
Driving the news: The word cloud comes from a J.L. Partners survey for the Daily Mail that asked 1,000 likely voters and asked them to use one word to describe what both Trump and President Biden want out of a second term.
- Trump shared his word cloud in an uncaptioned Truth Social post, which prominently featured words like "revenge," "power, "economy" and "dictatorship" in large, brightly colored letters.
- Biden's word cloud prominently featured words like "nothing," "economy," "democracy" and "peace."
The big picture: Trump stoked controversy earlier this month when he quipped during a town hall event with Sean Hannity that he would not be a "dictator" if elected in 2024 "other than day one."
- The former president's plans for a second term reportedly include a dramatic expansion of federal power, including presidential power.
- Trump's rhetoric in recent months — including describing political enemies as "vermin" and saying undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" — has been compared to that of fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Zoom out: Trump remains the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential primary campaign.
- He is facing 91 criminal charges in four separate jurisdictions, including for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.