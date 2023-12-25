The Colorado Supreme Court in Denver, Colorado, US, on Wednesday, one day after a majority of the state's justices ruled that former President Trump was disqualified from the state's ballot under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause. Photo: David Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The FBI and Denver police are investigating threats to the Colorado Supreme Court justices who last week ruled that former President Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

The big picture: A Denver Police Department spokesperson told Axios' on Monday evening that officers are "providing extra patrols around justice's residences" in the city following the threats against the justices who found the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applied to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Analysis by nonpartisan research nonprofit Advance Democracy showed "significant violent rhetoric" from Trump supporters online against the justices and Democrats following the majority ruling, NBC News first reported last week.

The posts have demanded the judges' personal information be revealed and one user of a far-right, pro-Trump website appeared to reference the justices in a post saying, "All f**ing robed rats must f**ing hang," CNN noted on Monday.

State of play: "The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement," the Bureau said in an emailed statement to outlets including Axios.

"We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation."

The Denver Police Department spokesperson confirmed officers were "investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment."

Police "will provide additional safety support if/as requested," added the email from the spokesperson, who declined to comment further due to the open investigations and safety and privacy considerations.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch said via email on Monday evening that it did not comment on security-related matters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the Colorado Judicial Branch declined to comment on the threats.