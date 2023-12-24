Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday warned former President Trump risks losing the 2024 election if he becomes the Republican presidential nominee and focuses on the 2020 results instead of sharing his political vision.

Driving the news: Graham said during an ABC interview he thinks the Republican presidential primary front-runner will become the GOP nominee and eventually be on the ballot in Colorado despite the state's Supreme Court decision last week to remove him, which the Trump ally said was "political."

ABC "This Week" anchor Pierre Thomas noted that the former president had continued to claim that he'd won the 2020 election and asked Graham if he was concerned about the example the denial of President Biden's win was setting to children.

"Yes," said Graham, who added that 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton "had the same view that she was cheated."

The bottom line: "He's not the first politician to claim to have been denied a fair election. But here's what I would say, I accept the election results of 2020," Graham said.

"I'm worried about 2024. If President Trump puts the vision out, improving security and prosperity for Americans, he will win. If he looks back, I think he will lose."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

