Trump: "I'm not an insurrectionist" in response to Biden's remarks

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign event Tuesday in Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Thursday that he is "not an insurrectionist" following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar him from the state's 2024 primary ballot.

Driving the news: Trump also attacked his likely 2024 opponent, Joe Biden, who following the Colorado ruling said it was "self-evident" that Trump was an "insurrectionist."

"I'm not an Insurrectionist ("PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY"), Crooked Joe Biden is!!!" Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Catch up quick: Trump's disqualification from the ballot came after the Colorado Supreme Court found that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to him in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Following the ruling, Biden said: "You saw it all. Now, whether the 14th Amendment applies, I'll let the court make that decision, but he certainly supported an insurrection."

"No question about it," he added.

Of note: Legal experts from all over the ideological spectrum expect that the Supreme Court will soon agree to hear the dispute over whether Trump can be on the ballot when Colorado holds its GOP primary.

Meanwhile, a slew of similar efforts trying to bar Trump from the ballot via the same insurrection clause are gaining steam across the U.S.

However, judges have already dismissed several of those cases or ruled in Trump's favor, while many other states' cases still hang in the balance.

The big picture: Trump is currently facing four criminal indictments, with key trials scheduled for the election year.

Go deeper: Supreme Court showdown with Trump