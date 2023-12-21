Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had a group of 100 asylum seekers flown from his state to Chicago by charter plane on Tuesday evening, officials in the Illinois city said.

Why it matters: It's a major escalation in Abbott's protest of President Biden's immigration policies that's seen tens of thousands of migrants bused from Texas to mostly Democrat-run cities in a year that's seen record numbers of families cross the border from Mexico to the U.S. amid a global humanitarian crisis.

Texas' first state government-chartered migrant flight follows Chicago's new crackdown on "rogue" bus operators that local officials say have defied the city's rules.

Details: A City of Chicago spokesperson said in a Wednesday night email that police were alerted to the group of asylum seekers' arrival aboard a "private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management" at O'Hare Airport about 7:15pm local time.

The flight from El Paso, Texas, left the group at Signature Flight, a network that supports private aviation, but two "unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene" in a taxi before police arrived, the spokesperson said.

"The City is currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O'Hare Airport."

State of play: A Chicago migrant dashboard shows 4,252 migrants have arrived by plane, but it has usually been organizations like Catholic Charities of Houston sending them on commercial flights.

Texas' latest action appears to be in direct response to a new Chicago law made official a week ago that allows city officials to impound buses sent from Texas that either have not been coordinated with them 48 hours in advance and/or do not arrive at the official landing zone or in the official hours of 8-5:30pm Monday-Friday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told the Chicago Tribune last week that "bus companies, contracted by the State of Texas, flagrantly violate all safety measures."

What they're saying: "Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission," Abbott wrote in a post to X on Wednesday. "Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago.

"Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief."

The intrigue: Chicago officials told Axios Texas officials previously provided regular updates on how many buses were being sent to the city, but this communication stopped earlier this week.

Representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

