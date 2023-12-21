Texas governor charters first migrant flight to Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had a group of 100 asylum seekers flown from his state to Chicago by charter plane on Tuesday evening, officials in the Illinois city said.
Why it matters: It's a major escalation in Abbott's protest of President Biden's immigration policies that's seen tens of thousands of migrants bused from Texas to mostly Democrat-run cities in a year that's seen record numbers of families cross the border from Mexico to the U.S. amid a global humanitarian crisis.
- Texas' first state government-chartered migrant flight follows Chicago's new crackdown on "rogue" bus operators that local officials say have defied the city's rules.
Details: A City of Chicago spokesperson said in a Wednesday night email that police were alerted to the group of asylum seekers' arrival aboard a "private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management" at O'Hare Airport about 7:15pm local time.
- The flight from El Paso, Texas, left the group at Signature Flight, a network that supports private aviation, but two "unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene" in a taxi before police arrived, the spokesperson said.
- "The City is currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O'Hare Airport."
State of play: A Chicago migrant dashboard shows 4,252 migrants have arrived by plane, but it has usually been organizations like Catholic Charities of Houston sending them on commercial flights.
- Texas' latest action appears to be in direct response to a new Chicago law made official a week ago that allows city officials to impound buses sent from Texas that either have not been coordinated with them 48 hours in advance and/or do not arrive at the official landing zone or in the official hours of 8-5:30pm Monday-Friday.
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told the Chicago Tribune last week that "bus companies, contracted by the State of Texas, flagrantly violate all safety measures."
What they're saying: "Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission," Abbott wrote in a post to X on Wednesday. "Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago.
- "Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief."
The intrigue: Chicago officials told Axios Texas officials previously provided regular updates on how many buses were being sent to the city, but this communication stopped earlier this week.
- Representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: What Texas spends on busing migrants