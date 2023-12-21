Haley, DeSantis neck-and-neck for second place in GOP primary: poll

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis both speaking during a Republican primary debate in Miami in November 2023. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has pulled even with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary for the first time, but both candidates still trail significantly behind former President Trump, a new survey found.

Driving the news: Two out of three Republican and Republican-leaning voters say they support Trump in the primary contest. Haley and DeSantis each tallied 11%, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released this week.

State of play: Trump and Haley both received their highest levels of support since Quinnipiac began surveying registered voters about the GOP primary in February 2023.

DeSantis's registered his lowest level of support to date, at 11% of Republican and likely Republican voters, down from 36% in February.

"The battle for second place heats up, but it's unlikely it will send a holiday chill through MAGA world," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in a statement released with the results.

Of note: About half of the GOP respondents said they might change their vote before casting a ballot in the primary.

The big picture: After the poll was conducted, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in 2024 because of the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

Trump's campaign said he plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is weighing several other legal questions that could affect his political future and the outcome of the 2024 race.

Methodology: This poll of 1,647 registered voters was conducted between Dec. 14-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. Among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, it has a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.

