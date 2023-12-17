Top strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Dec. 6. Photo: Micah Green/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jeff Roe, the top strategist for the super PAC behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign, announced his resignation Saturday.

Why it matters: Roe's departure marks the latest in a slew of staffing distractions for Never Back Down and comes just weeks before the pivotal Iowa caucuses.

Details: The Washington Post, which first reported Roe's resignation, had published a piece earlier on Saturday detailing some of the tensions and disputes between Never Back Down and DeSantis' campaign.

Hours later, Roe said he would be resigning from his position "effective immediately," via a post on X.

Roe said in his post that he "cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today."

"They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis," Roe said.

Zoom out: Roe joins the growing list of people who resigned or were fired from Never Back Down in recent weeks.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt had announced he would be stepping down as chair of the super PAC in a late November letter, per the New York Times.

In November, the super PAC's CEO Chris Jankowski also resigned.

Kristin Davison, who took over for Jankowski as CEO, was fired just days after she stepped into the role, according to Politico.

Two others in the group were also recently fired, including a spokesperson and top official for the PAC, per Politico.

DeSantis' campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Sunday.

