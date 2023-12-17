Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top strategist for DeSantis super PAC resigns

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Dec. 6. Photo: Micah Green/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jeff Roe, the top strategist for the super PAC behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign, announced his resignation Saturday.

Why it matters: Roe's departure marks the latest in a slew of staffing distractions for Never Back Down and comes just weeks before the pivotal Iowa caucuses.

Details: The Washington Post, which first reported Roe's resignation, had published a piece earlier on Saturday detailing some of the tensions and disputes between Never Back Down and DeSantis' campaign.

  • Hours later, Roe said he would be resigning from his position "effective immediately," via a post on X.

Roe said in his post that he "cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today."

  • "They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis," Roe said.

Zoom out: Roe joins the growing list of people who resigned or were fired from Never Back Down in recent weeks.

  • Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt had announced he would be stepping down as chair of the super PAC in a late November letter, per the New York Times.
  • In November, the super PAC's CEO Chris Jankowski also resigned.
  • Kristin Davison, who took over for Jankowski as CEO, was fired just days after she stepped into the role, according to Politico.
  • Two others in the group were also recently fired, including a spokesperson and top official for the PAC, per Politico.

DeSantis' campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Sunday.

