DeSantis escalates attacks on Trump ahead of Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sharply criticized his top GOP foe and the Republican primary frontrunner during a CNN town hall on Tuesday, and made an urgent pitch to voters with just five weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

Why it matters: DeSantis made more than half a dozen criticisms against former President Trump over the course of an hour, according to CNN, a shift for the governor who has largely avoided head-on attacks of Trump during debates.

DeSantis hit Trump over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with his positions on abortion and immigration policies.

Driving the news: "Don't like how things are going under President Joe Biden? Blame the guy who was in the White House before him," DeSantis said during the CNN town hall at Grand View University in Des Moines.

On COVID, DeSantis said that "shutting down the country was a huge mistake, printing trillions and trillions of dollars was a huge mistake."

DeSantis also hit Trump over what he called "flip-flopping" views on abortion.

"I think that's a huge problem, because we know people come at this from different angles. It's a big, diverse country. There's a lot of division about it. But you should be consistent in your beliefs," DeSantis said.

DeSantis accused Trump of being a "different Donald Trump than in '15 and '16."

"When he gets off the teleprompter now, you don't know what he's gonna say," DeSantis said.

"It's a different Donald Trump than in '15 and '16. You know, back then he was colorful, but it was really America First, about the policies. Now a lot of it's about him."

The big picture: DeSantis, who has staked much of his presidential ambitions on the crucial Hawkeye State, is in a battle with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley to secure second-place positioning.

Trump has a formidable lead in the Republican primary nationally and in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, where he is the first-choice for 51% of likely caucusgoers, according to a poll out Monday.

