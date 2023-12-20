Biden campaign compares Trump to Hitler in quotes graphic

Combination images of former President Trump and President Biden. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Biden's campaign compared former President Trump's language to that of Adolf Hitler in a graphic posted to X on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The post marks one of the Biden campaign's most aggressive efforts yet trying to link 2024 presidential election rival Trump's rhetoric to the Nazi leader's.

Zoom in: The graphic, titled "TRUMP PARROTS HITLER," was posted with the comment "This is not a coincidence."

It seeks to link three of Trump's quotes with three of Hitler's, including one of Trump's remarks that used "vermin" to describe his political rivals — a word historians say autocrats use to dehumanize opponents.

The post also quotes Hitler describing Jewish people as vermin, something Trump has not done.

In another part of the graphic, Biden's campaign quoted Trump's repeated comments that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."

Biden's campaign compared that to a quote from Hitler, which mentioned the "contamination of the blood" by an "inferior race" leading to "the fall of Germany."

Zoom out: For the past several weeks, the Biden campaign has sought to compare Trump to Hitler.

The graphic post to X builds on Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa's comments last weekend that Trump "parroted Adolf Hitler" when the former president reiterated his "poisoning the blood" remarks at New Hampshire rally.

What they're saying: Biden denounced Trump's remarks on immigrants during an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, saying: "I don't believe, as the president — former President said again yesterday, that immigrants are polluting our blood.

"The economy and our nation are stronger when we're tapped into the full range of talents in this nation. My administration is going to continue to ... fight these attacks because everyone deserves a fair shot."

The other side: Trump defended his description of undocumented immigrants during an Iowa rally on Tuesday, saying: "It's true. They are destroying the blood of our country."

He told the crowd he used the language "in a much different way" to Hitler, noting he had "never read" Hitler's treatise, Mein Kampf.

Representatives for the Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment Wednesday.

