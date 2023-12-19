Weight-loss drugs are increasingly paired with bariatric surgery

The new highly effective class of anti-obesity drugs has often been talked about as an alternative to bariatric surgery — but medications like Wegovy are increasingly being paired with the procedure.

Why it matters: While surgeons say the drugs can especially help people with severe obesity maintain weight loss after surgery, the combination presents a pricey scenario for insurers already grappling with the cost of the drugs alone.

By the numbers: The number of bariatric surgeries performed in the U.S. increased slightly between 2021 and 2022 after the drugs known as GLP-1 agonists exploded on the market, according to medical claims data from FAIR Health.

The number of bariatric surgery patients who were subsequently prescribed a GLP-1 more than tripled between 2021 and 2023, according to claims data from health tech company PurpleLab.

Roughly 16% of bariatric surgery patients were later prescribed a GLP-1 in 2023, according to the database, which includes more than 300 million claims from Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers over the past five years.

While the claims data doesn't show exactly why the surgery patients were later prescribed those drugs, it tracks with anecdotal reports from surgeons and health care experts.

Even companies like Johnson & Johnson, which make devices used by bariatric surgeons, have said they view the drugs as "complementary" to surgery.

State of play: GLP-1s are seen as revolutionary, helping patients lose anywhere between 15% to 20% of their weight. The evidence so far suggests patients taking GLP-1s need to stay on them long-term to maintain weight loss, but many aren't, either due to side effects, costs, or ongoing shortages of the highly sought-after drugs.

Patients may shed more pounds with bariatric surgery — up to 35% of their weight. And it's generally a one-time procedure.

The surgery isn't for everyone. It's a highly invasive procedure, with a higher risk of complications compared with other weight-loss interventions, including GLP-1s.

"Patients need to understand that these medications only take off a certain amount of weight, and if they really have a significant amount of weight to lose, they should consider surgery," Marina Kurian, president of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, told Axios.

"And sometimes some patients need both," she said.

Details: Between 20% and 35% of patients who receive the most commonly performed bariatric surgery gain back most of the weight or fail to hit a certain target for body mass index.

Combining one of the GLP-1s with bariatric surgery or endoscopic bariatric therapy, which is a less invasive procedure, "provided significant weight loss" when compared with those procedures alone, according to a systemic review of 11 studies that was published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society this month.

"The drugs will revolutionize for sure the landscape of bariatric treatment," Enrique Elli, a bariatric surgeon at the Mayo Clinic, told Axios. "As a surgeon, I welcome these drugs because I think that will make bariatric surgery even more effective."

Kurian, who is a bariatric surgeon at NYU Langone, said she doesn't jump directly to prescribing GLP-1s after surgery, but usually waits a while to see how patients are faring.

"There are some patients where the surgery takes off like 100 to 150 pounds, but they still have another 80 [pounds] to go," she said. "Those are the patients who might benefit from a combination."

Yes, but: While most large employers cover bariatric surgery — and many are trying to better promote that benefit to their workers amid the rising interest in GLP-1s — far fewer cover the drugs for weight loss.

Surgery generally costs between $17,000 and $26,000, while GLP-1s have a list price of roughly $16,000 a year, per a recent report from EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants.

Even after accounting for discounts from the list price, the costs can add up, said Morgan Lee, EPIC's senior director of research and strategy.

"Knowing GLP-1 drugs are intended to be taken forever, over the lifetime of a patient, it's a lot more expensive," Lee said.

The idea that some patients might need both? "From a cost perspective, that sounds rough," she said.

The intrigue: Coupling the drugs with bariatric surgery is also the latest example of how GLP-1s are being seen as a tool to be used with — rather than instead of — other forms of obesity care.