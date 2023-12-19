Gaza ceasefire protest in Capitol rotunda leads to 60 arrests

The U.S. Capitol rotunda on Sept. 27. Photo: Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Roughly 60 protestors calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war were arrested Tuesday for holding a demonstration in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: It's one of multiple such demonstrations that have rocked Capitol Hill – with lawmakers on edge about their security – since the onset of the war in October.

What they're saying: "Aware of a group's potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest," the Capitol Police said in a statement.

"It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law."

According to the statement, the protestors underwent the standard security screening for tour groups and were arrested once they began demonstrating and charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

The backdrop: Capitol Hill has seen several unusually large and raucous protests related to the war in Gaza.