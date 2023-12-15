3 Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, military says

An Israel Defense Forces unit uses a self-propelled artillery howitzer to fire toward southern Gaza on Monday. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Three Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas in Gaza were mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Forces troops who fired on them in a neighborhood where the fiercest fighting is taking place, military officials said.

Driving the news: It's the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began that the IDF has acknowledged accidentally killing hostages during its ground operation in Gaza.

The incident is increasing pressure on Israel to strike a new deal to release the more than 130 hostages still held by Hamas.

Details: The incident took place Friday morning in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, IDF spokesman Rear Adm.l Daniel Hagari said in a press conference.

The IDF said soldiers who were operating in the area mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat, and fired on them.

Hagari said the IDF thinks the three hostages had either managed to escape or were abandoned by their Hamas captors during the fighting in the neighborhood.

He said that the troops' suspicion about their identities arose only after the incident. Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examinations that confirmed they were three of the Israeli hostages who'd been held in Gaza.

The IDF identified one of the victims as Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border, during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that ignited the war.

Another victim was identified as Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Nir Am, another Israeli kibbutz near the border.

The third victim was identified as Alon Shamriz, who was taken from Kfar Aza.

What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident "a tragedy" and said the IDF will investigate it and learn from it.

"The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home," the IDF said in a statement.

In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said President Biden had been briefed on the incident and that the hostages' deaths were "heartbreaking" and that the U.S. was sure Israel will examine what happened.

The big picture: The incident is likely to increase pressure on Israel's government by the families of hostages who are still being held by Hamas to push for a new deal to release more hostages.

Hamas is still holding more than 130 hostages. More than 100 were released recently as part of a deal to pause the fighting for seven days.

After Friday's incident, several family members of the remaining hostages publicly called on Israel's government to present a plan for a new hostage deal as soon as possible.

Netanyahu said Friday that Israel "will continue in the effort to bring all our hostages home."

On Saturday, the family members and thousands more Israelis are expected to demonstrate in front of the IDF's headquarters in Tel Aviv to demand the government to take action.

Since the ceasefire collapsed and Israel expanded its ground operation to southern Gaza two weeks ago, there have been no hostage negotiations.

This story has been updated with comments from NSC spokesperson John Kirby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.